Following the success of Unda, director Khalid Rahman has once again joined hands with Mammootty for his upcoming film Mattancherry Mafia. The makers recently unveiled the film’s title poster, introducing the project as a gangster action-comedy produced by Plan B Motion Pictures and Universal Cinemas, with B Rakesh and Khalid Rahman backing the film.

The black-and-white poster quickly drew attention online, with fans claiming that one of the figures featured in the design bears a resemblance to actor-turned-politician Ramesh Pisharody. Adding to the speculation was a line beneath the image that reads “Let him win,” which some viewers interpreted as a subtle show of support for Pisharody, who is contesting as a UDF candidate in Palakkad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty, however, shared the poster on social media with a brief note expressing his happiness about unveiling the title of his second collaboration with Khalid Rahman, without making any reference to the political interpretations circulating online.

The connection between Mammootty and Ramesh Pisharody has long been a subject of interest in film circles. Recently, ahead of filing his nomination papers, Pisharody received a video call from Mammootty conveying his best wishes. The call was placed to producer Anto Joseph’s phone, as Mammootty was in Chennai celebrating Eid at the time. Congress leader Shafi Parambil and party workers were present alongside Pisharody during the interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking later, Pisharody said he had sought Mammootty’s blessings soon after being announced as a candidate. He described the veteran actor as someone he speaks to regularly, noting that many of his discussions and debates on political matters have been with Mammootty, who has maintained close ties with political leaders over the years and often offers him advice, even when their views differ.

Pisharody also clarified that he does not intend to pressure anyone from the film industry to campaign for him. While the decision would ultimately rest with Mammootty, he expressed confidence that if he were to win the election, the actor would certainly visit him.