Kochi: 'Aadu 3,' directed by Midhun Manuel, was a high-budget production, and this was apparent from its grand scale and visual spectacle. The film not only featured a rich set design but also incorporated multiple timelines, making the use of elaborate sets and locations essential to the storytelling, contributing significantly to the film's overall production value.

In a post-release press meet held in Kochi, the makers provided insights into the total budget of the movie. Vijay Babu, one of the producers, revealed that 'Aadu 3' had earned over Rs 2 crore in gross collections during its opening weekend, a promising start for the film. When asked about the production budget, he clarified that the total budget of the film accounted for approximately 70 per cent of its gross collection from the first weekend alone.

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Vijay Babu also shared that the team took a significant risk with 'Aadu 3,' fully aware that they needed substantial returns to break even. He credited the film's success to the strong support from the audience, which played a crucial role in its performance. "What truly gave me confidence, however, was the trust Venu had in the project. He had a deep understanding of the ground reality in the UAE due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict and assured me that the government would support its people there. That assurance was a major factor in our decision to release the film," Vijay said.

Regarding his growth as an actor through his character in ‘Aadu 3,’ Vijay Babu said he has always had a deep appreciation for humor, which is exactly why humour has been a consistent theme in his work, especially in the films produced under his banner, Friday Films.