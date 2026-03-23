The teaser of Pallichattambi, the upcoming big-budget film directed by Dijo Jose Antony and starring Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into what appears to be a high-stakes period action drama. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10.

The 49-second teaser hints at a gritty and intense narrative, positioning the film as a mass action entertainer centred around Tovino Thomas’s character. With stylised visuals and brief flashes of confrontation and tension, the teaser sets the tone for a story rooted in conflict and drama.

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Set in Kerala during the 1950s and 60s, Pallichattambi explores a period backdrop that is expected to play a significant role in shaping the film’s narrative and visual identity. Alongside Tovino and Kayadu, the film features a strong supporting cast including Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Prashanth Alex.

The film is produced by Naufal and Brijesh under the banner of World Wide Films, with Charan, Chanukya, Chaitanya and Tanseer co-producing under C Cube Bro Entertainments. The screenplay has been written by T. S. Suresh Babu, while cinematography is handled by Tijo Tomy. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, whose background score is expected to play a key role in elevating the film’s action-driven narrative.

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The technical team also includes art director Dileep Nath, costume designer Manjusha Radhakrishnan and makeup artist Rasheed Ahmed, indicating a detailed approach to recreating the period setting.

Expectations are riding high on Pallichattambi, which is widely seen as Dijo Jose Antony’s comeback project following Malayalee From India, his earlier collaboration with Nivin Pauly, which failed to resonate with audiences. With its period setting, large-scale action and a prominent lead performance from Tovino Thomas, the film is positioning itself as one of the more ambitious Malayalam releases of the year.