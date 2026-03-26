The first trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter series has left many fans emotional, reigniting nostalgia for the Wizarding World while also drawing mixed reactions online.

The show marks a return to Wizarding World with a fresh retelling of the beloved story. While the visuals and scale of the production have impressed viewers, the trailer has also sparked debate among longtime fans about whether the new series can recapture the magic of the original films.

Reactions on social media reflected this divide. One user wrote, “It feels like seeing new people living in your old home,” capturing the sense of nostalgia and displacement many fans expressed. Another questioned the trailer’s music, saying, “So no one's going to talk about the music? It sounds like every other Hollywood movie trailer!” A third viewer summed up the general mood by posting, “I've never had so many mixed feelings from a trailer before.” Others were more optimistic but cautious. “Looks promising... but replacing the original magic won't be easy,” read one comment, while another added, “Looks really well produced, the sets and costumes are great… but I feel zero magic. It’s missing that little spark. Maybe I'm just too nostalgic for the color grading of the 2001 film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer opens with Harry living in the cupboard under the stairs at the Dursleys’ home, where he is bullied by his cousin Dudley and forced to endure a harsh haircut from his aunt Petunia, who insists that he is not special. The tone shifts when Harry receives his long-awaited acceptance letter to Hogwarts, setting the story’s magical journey in motion.

Viewers are then introduced to Rubeus Hagrid, who explains the Wizarding World to Harry and hints at the truth about his parents. The trailer moves through familiar moments from the first book, including Harry pushing his trolley through the barrier at Platform Nine and Three-Quarters to board the Hogwarts Express.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the train, Harry meets Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, with Ron asking him, “Are you really Harry Potter?” The montage that follows offers glimpses of their early adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, including Harry receiving a Quidditch broomstick and brief shots of key figures such as Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Draco Malfoy, Garrick Ollivander, and the Sorting Hat.

The new series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The trio will lead the story as they navigate their early years at Hogwarts while confronting the growing threat of Lord Voldemort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supporting cast includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. They are joined by Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Petunia and Vernon Dursley, and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

The series is expected to follow a faithful retelling of J. K. Rowling’s novels, with each season adapting one book from the seven-part saga. Filming is taking place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same location used for the original films.

The project is led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod, known for his work on the series Succession, directing multiple episodes.