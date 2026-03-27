Actor Mohanlal marked his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s birthday with a touching note on social media, celebrating both the occasion and her upcoming debut in cinema. Sharing a candid photograph of Vismaya, whom he fondly calls Maya, on Instagram, the actor spoke about his pride as she prepares to begin a new chapter in films with Thudakkam.

In his message, Mohanlal described the year as a meaningful turning point in her life, noting that her long-held dreams were now taking shape. He praised her determination and creative spirit, expressing confidence that her talent and hard work would soon be recognised by audiences.

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Vismaya, who has already made a mark as a writer with her book Grains of Stardust, is now stepping into acting, following in the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has steadily built a strong presence in Malayalam cinema. Thudakkam, her debut project, is a family drama written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, best known for 2018: Everyone Is A Hero.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently shared an update about the theatrical release of Drishyam 2, announcing that the film will finally arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026, after missing a big-screen run during the pandemic. He revealed the news on X, saying that the film was returning to theatres “where it truly belongs.” The third instalment of the popular crime thriller franchise, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is slated to follow in May. The film also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in key roles.

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The actor was last seen in the fantasy action drama Vrusshabha, directed by Nanda Kishore. The film traces the story of Adidev, a powerful businessman whose present-day life becomes entangled with ancient prophecies and deep-rooted family conflicts.