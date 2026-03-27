It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Muthu Alias Kaattaan (Tamil)

This crime thriller revolves around Muthu, played by Vijay Sethupathi, a man who seems to live under more than one identity. To some, he is a dangerous outlaw. To others, he is almost a saviour. The mystery deepens when a severed head that looks strikingly like him is discovered, sparking widespread panic and launching the police into a relentless hunt to track him down.

Streaming on JioHotstar from March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masthishma Maranam (Malayalam)

Set in 2046, Masthishma Maranam follows Bimal, portrayed by Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, a grieving man who stumbles into trouble after accessing an illegally traded memory recording involving a celebrity. What begins as a private curiosity quickly escalates into a scandal, sparking discussions about voyeurism, consent, and the dangerous excesses of technology. Rajisha Vijayan plays Frida Soman, the actress at the centre of this storm.

Streaming on Netflix from March 27.

O Romeo (Hindi)

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri headline this romantic drama, which is now available to watch on Prime Video on a rental basis. Centred on the complexities of present-day relationships, the film blends heartfelt moments with emotional tension, offering a story that will appeal to viewers who like their love stories layered with unexpected turns.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen (English)

This thriller series centres on a couple travelling to a secluded, snow-covered destination for what is meant to be the wedding of their dreams. The joyful trip, however, quickly spirals into a chilling ordeal as secrets surface and events take a dangerous turn. Since the entire season is available to stream at once, it lends itself well to an intense binge-watching marathon.

Streaming on Netflix from March 26.

Mardaani 3 (Hindi)

Rani Mukerji reprises her role as the unyielding police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in this gripping crime drama. In her latest outing, she is pulled into a high-stakes operation to track down and rescue 93 girls who have vanished into a ruthless trafficking ring. The narrative unfolds as a tense race against the clock, powered by sharp action, emotional weight, and commanding performances that keep the stakes constantly high.

Streaming on Netflix from March 27.