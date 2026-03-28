Kochi: Veteran actor Mammootty, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Patriot’, met with his fans from across eight districts in Kerala on Saturday. The special gathering took place from noon at the Bolgatty Palace in Kochi. The superstar spent nearly five hours taking selfies and posing for photos with his fans who had arrived from Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.

Arun SS, the state secretary of the Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association International, shared that Mammootty had revived the tradition of taking selfies with his fans, a practice that had been paused for some time. According to Arun, they are planning a second photo session in the near future, which will include fans from the remaining six districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event saw fans of all ages, from young children to older men and women, eagerly waiting in line to take a photo with the iconic actor. Mammootty also took the time to interact with the younger fans who wanted to chat with him, creating a personal connection that left a lasting impression. The actor looked casual yet vibrant in a colourful floral shirt paired with a mundu, embodying his signature laid-back style.

The atmosphere was one of excitement and warmth, with everyone standing patiently in a queue, ensuring that each fan had the opportunity to meet Mammootty. Arun further revealed that it was film producer Anto Joseph's idea to organise this special gathering. "He stood for most of the time, which was a big surprise for us," Arun said. "Many children approached him, asking for autographs and even engaging in conversations."

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the association also expressed their happiness at seeing Mammootty in such great health and high spirits. The event was not just about selfies, but about celebrating the bond between the actor and his fans, which continues to thrive despite the passage of time.