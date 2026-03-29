Amid a hectic election campaign schedule, MLA Chandy Oommen made a brief but notable stop at a theatre in Kottayam’s Kallara to watch Prathichaya, the political family drama directed by B. Unnikrishnan. After the screening, he described the film as a “brilliant” and well-crafted work, appreciating the effort that went into its making.

Chandy Oommen said he had been curious about the film because of its references to political developments in Kerala, which had already sparked discussion on social media. He remarked that what stood out most to him was the film’s originality and the sincerity with which the story had been told, adding that the director and his team deserved appreciation for their work.

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The young legislator also shared a personal reflection while speaking to reporters, reiterating his admiration for his late father, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. “Whether a film is made or not, my father will always remain my hero,” he said, distancing real-life memories from the fictional narrative on screen.

He further commended the performances of the cast, noting that the actors had delivered strong and convincing portrayals. In particular, he praised Nivin Pauly, who plays one of the central roles in the film, for his nuanced performance in a story that blends family drama with political themes.

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Prathichaya, which also features veteran actor Balachandra Menon in a key role, is set against the backdrop of Kerala’s political landscape while focusing on emotional relationships within a family. The film has drawn attention online due to speculation that it mirrors aspects of Oommen Chandy’s life, a claim that director B. Unnikrishnan has previously dismissed, maintaining that the story is entirely fictional.

Chandy Oommen’s theatre visit and his remarks have added fresh attention to the film, which continues to generate conversation for both its political setting and its performances.