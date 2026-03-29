Jeethu Joseph’s latest release, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, is now streaming on Manorama Max, nearly two months after its theatrical debut on January 30, 2026. The move to OTT gives fans another opportunity to experience the film and explore its morally complex characters at their own pace.

The story centres on Antony (Biju Menon), a police officer navigating the delicate balance between personal struggles and professional duties, and Samuel (Joju George), a devoted father in search of his missing daughter, Irene. While the premise hints at a classic investigative thriller, Joseph takes a distinctive approach: rather than emphasising procedural details, the film dives into the moral dilemmas and emotional landscapes of its characters. Antony’s internal conflicts and the ethical grey zones he inhabits form the heart of the narrative, creating a layered, thought-provoking experience.

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Upon its theatrical release, the film received a range of responses. Many viewers appreciated the strong performances and the first half’s gripping setup, noting the depth of the characters and the subtle tension that Joseph builds. Some felt the second half could have carried the momentum more consistently, yet the movie’s focus on human choices and relationships remained engaging.

With its OTT release, Valathu Vashathe Kallan is now accessible to a wider audience, offering an intimate look at a story where personal ethics and urgent circumstances intersect. Fans of character-driven dramas and morally nuanced storytelling will find plenty to reflect on, even as the film balances suspense with emotional resonance.