Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries, has shared an adorable post about her mother on her birthday. In the note, Anupama pointed out how her mother has always stood by her without a second thought at any point in time.

"No matter who I am on a given day -- strong, broken, confused, or lost, you’ve always stood by me without a second thought. Not once have I had to earn your love… It just exists, constant and unshaken. And I don’t say this enough, but I know how rare that is. I’m so grateful I get to call you mine, Amma. Happy birthday ammakutty. I Love You. umma umma umma,” she wrote.

Anupama's heartfelt post is now winning admiration and appreciation from netizens. Several actresses were among those who liked Anupama's greeting to her mom, including actresses Baghyashri Borse and Eesha Rebba. On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran, who has been delivering strong performances consistently in critically-acclaimed films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, continues to enjoy strong pan-Indian recognition.

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In fact, some of her recent films such as 'Bison' and 'Dragon' in Tamil and 'Kishkindhapuri' and 'Karthikeya 2' in Telugu have all gone on to emerge as blockbusters or superhits. The actress, who has director Badrappa Gajula's upcoming entertainer, 'Crazy Kalyanam', gearing up to hit screens, will next begin work on director Shaan's upcoming psychological thriller in which she plays the lead.

The film, which is yet to be titled, is to be produced by Shivin Narang, Prerna Arora, and Kiran Ballapalli, in association with a leading studio. An intense psychological thriller, the project will mark the big-screen reunion of Anupama Parmeshwaran and Shaan, following the phenomenal response to their superhit short film. Shooting for the film, which is being tentatively referred to as 'Anupama × RJ Shaan,' is likely to commence in May this year.