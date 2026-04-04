The excitement was palpable at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi as Mohanlal, dressed in an elegant black ensemble, made a grand entrance for the trailer launch of 'Patriot'—the highly anticipated film that is being hailed as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. Adding to the electric atmosphere was the simultaneous trailer unveiling by none other than megastar Mammootty at Ragam Theatre in Thrissur, sparking an incredible buzz across both locations.

The atmosphere at both venues was charged with energy from the moment the doors opened at 4 PM, as fans and well-wishers packed into the theatres. The stars arrived nearly simultaneously at their respective locations, much to the delight of their loyal fanbases. The frenzy in the air was palpable, as fans eagerly awaited the chance to see their beloved icons up close and personal—and, of course, to witness the historic moment of the two superstars sharing screen space together after an 18-year hiatus.

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As Mohanlal briefly announced the trailer launch, Mammootty took a moment to connect with his fans in a more detailed manner, both expressing their enthusiasm for the film in their own unique ways. The excitement was unmistakable, with both actors exuding their signature charisma.

Joining the superstars at the events were key cast members, including Fahadh Faasil and Zarin Shihab, in Kochi. The film also stars Nayanthara, Revathy, Rajeev Menon, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Darshana Rajendran, and Prakash Belawadi—known for his roles in 'Madras Cafe' and 'Pathaan.'

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The teaser for the film has already created waves on social media, particularly with its action-packed sequences between Mammootty and Mohanlal. The first-look posters and behind-the-scenes videos from the Sri Lankan schedule have gone viral, teasing audiences with glimpses of what’s to come. With filming spanning across multiple countries—including India, Sri Lanka, the UK, Azerbaijan, and the UAE—Patriot boasts being the Malayalam film shot in the most number of international locations, across ten elaborate schedules over the course of a year.

The film promises a thrilling cinematic experience, with a score by trendsetting music composer Sushin Shyam and stunning cinematography by Manush Nandan, renowned for his work on major Bollywood hits.

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This synchronized trailer launch event not only showcased the scale of 'Patriot,' but also demonstrated the powerful chemistry between two of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic stars, building palpable anticipation ahead of its release.