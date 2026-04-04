Kasaragod: The Kasaragod Cyber Crime Police have booked a Congress social media activist and NRI, Niyas Malabari, for revealing the identity of an NRI woman who filed a sexual assault complaint against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Niyas Malabari, a Youth Congress worker from Enmakaje panchayat in Kasaragod, and currently working in Saudi Arabia, has been booked under Sections 72(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for revealing victim’s identity; Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for sharing obscene material, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for cyber stalking.

Cyber Police Inspector Muhammed Khan said a lookout notice has been issued at airports to apprehend him on his arrival or exit.

According to the FIR, the case pertains to the circulation of the survivor’s name, photograph and other identifying details on platforms including Facebook. Police said the content caused reputational harm to the victim, an NRI.

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Following the complaint, cyber police have collected digital evidence and intensified the probe. Links to the posts and account details have been secured, and those involved will be questioned, said the officer.

The development gains significance as the same individual had recently filed a complaint alleging money laundering against writer and Youth Congress leader M A Shahanas, who had publicly accused Mamkootathil of sexual predatory behaviour. Shahanas had dismissed the complaint as retaliatory harassment aimed at silencing her.