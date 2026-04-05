Idukki: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the Centre is planning to use amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to target Christian institutions, non-governmental organisations and civil society groups involved in welfare activities.

Speaking at a UDF rally in the Idukki Assembly constituency, he said the proposed changes reveal the BJP government’s “true intentions”. “This is not a reform measure but an attack on institutions working for public welfare, including Christian organisations, NGOs and civil society groups,” he said.

Kharge drew comparisons with the amendments to the Waqf Act, claiming they had created fear among Muslims, and said similar concerns are now being felt within the Christian community over the proposed FCRA changes. “This is not governanc. It amounts to selective targeting,” he said, adding that Congress would oppose any such move.

The FCRA Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, claims to improve transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign contributions while preventing misuse that could affect national interests.

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Kharge also expressed confidence that the Congress-led UDF would come to power in Kerala, stating that “winds of change” were visible in the state. He said the BJP would fail to win any seats, arguing that voters in Kerala are politically aware and would reject what he termed the party’s “divisive agenda”.

Targeting the ruling LDF, Kharge alleged that the state’s debt had risen sharply since 2016, unemployment had increased significantly, and corruption had worsened. “These reflect the failure of the present government,” he said.

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He further claimed that farmers, fishermen and small traders feel neglected, with welfare schemes facing delays or poor implementation, and said mounting debt and lack of clear direction have created uncertainty in the state.

Referring to recurring wildlife attacks in high-range areas, he said many families still lack land titles despite living there for generations. He promised that a Congress government would streamline procedures and ensure eligible families receive pattayam.

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He also assured stronger protection measures, faster response systems and adequate compensation for those affected by wildlife intrusions. Kharge said healthcare infrastructure in the region would be improved and tourism developed in a way that benefits local residents.

Calling for public support, he urged voters to back the UDF to form a government that prioritises inclusive development and welfare.