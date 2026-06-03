Kochi: A 75-year-old woman died at a private hospital in Ernakulam on Wednesday in what health authorities are treating as a suspected case of H1N1 infection, commonly known as Swine Flu, pending official confirmation through mandatory testing protocols.

The deceased has been identified as Lalithambika K, a resident of Edappally in Kochi.

According to hospital authorities, Lalithambika was admitted to Ernakulam Medical Centre at Palarivattom on May 30 after developing severe fever and breathing difficulties. Her condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly over the following days, and she died around noon on June 3.

Hospital authorities maintain that H1N1 infection was identified through tests conducted as part of the patient's treatment.

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“The patient suddenly became critical. Her test results confirmed that it was H1N1,” hospital PRO told Onmanorama. The official added that the hospital had already informed the state Health Department about the case.

Meanwhile, health department officials said the death is currently being classified as a suspected H1N1 death until confirmatory procedures are completed.

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Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior health department official said that the department was still verifying what specific tests had been conducted.

“It is a suspected death. It has not been confirmed yet because we do not know exactly which tests were conducted. A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test is required for official confirmation of an H1N1-related death. We have to verify whether this test has been done. We will get clarity on Thursday,” the official said.

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The official added that if the earlier test does not meet the required criteria, fresh testing may be necessary.

Health authorities have urged the public not to panic, noting that while H1N1 is an airborne infection spread through respiratory droplets, large-scale outbreaks are uncommon.

Officials are also compiling the patient's medical history as part of efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding the infection.

Following the incident, the Health Department has initiated localised surveillance and awareness measures in the area. Hospital authorities said precautionary guidelines have already been communicated to the deceased's family members and others who may have come into contact with the patient.