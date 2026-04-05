Trump threatens strikes on Iran if Strait of Hormuz not opened by Tuesday
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President Trump set a Tuesday evening deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, threatening attacks on its power plants and bridges if the demand is not met.
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Trump announced this deadline in an interview with The Wall Street Journal and also posted the specific time, "Tuesday, 8:00 pm Eastern Time!" on social media.
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The President had previously alluded to infrastructure attacks on Iran without specifying a time, but this latest statement provided a concrete deadline and targets.
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US President Donald Trump said his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. "If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Trump told the Journal.
Trump later posted on social media, without mentioning Iran or any other details: "Tuesday, 8.00 pm Eastern Time!" Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the post. In a separate post earlier on Sunday, Trump had said Iran would face infrastructure attacks if it did not open the strait by Tuesday, but gave no specific time.