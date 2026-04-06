A birthday wish turned into an unexpected talking point when Kalyani Priyadarshan received a poetic and playful note from close friend Chandu Salimkumar. Known for their easy camaraderie both on and off screen, the duo once again caught the attention of fans, this time through a social media post that blended affection with a touch of humour.

Chandu’s message stood out for its lyrical quality, moving beyond a routine greeting into something more expressive. Referring to Kalyani as the “light in my loneliness”, the “love in my heart”, and the “melody in my song”, he built a string of evocative lines before ending with a warm declaration of affection and birthday wishes. The note, shared alongside a set of pictures featuring the two, quickly resonated with followers who have come to enjoy their public interactions.

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What truly sparked conversation, however, was one particular image in the set. At first glance, it appeared consistent with the others, but a closer look revealed a subtle shift. While the outfit and physique seemed familiar, the face did not quite match. In a playful twist, the final picture featured Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan in place of Chandu.

The unexpected swap did not go unnoticed. Fans flooded the comments with amused reactions, pointing out the resemblance and joking about the mix-up. For many, the inclusion felt deliberate rather than accidental, especially given Kalyani’s previously expressed admiration for Michael B. Jordan. The image, in that sense, read like an inside joke, one that added a layer of personality to an already heartfelt post.

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The warmth of the exchange also reflects a bond that has steadily grown over time. Kalyani and Chandu shared screen space in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a film that marked a significant moment in her career. Their on-screen dynamic carried a natural ease, shaped by the friendship they developed during the shoot.

That connection has continued well beyond the film, visible in the way they support and celebrate each other publicly. In an industry where relationships often stay confined to professional spaces, their easy rapport has stood out, making moments like these feel genuine rather than staged.