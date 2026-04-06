In Vaazha 2, a film driven by friendship and youthful chaos, it is the understated relationship between a father and son that has quietly emerged as its emotional anchor. The bond between Bijukuttan and Vinayak has struck a chord with audiences, gaining traction both in theatres and online, where moments from the song ‘Makanex Koodepirannor’ continue to circulate widely. A recently shared photograph of the two actors has only deepened the conversation, with many pointing out how their resemblance adds an extra layer of authenticity to their on-screen equation.

For Bijukuttan, the response has been nothing short of overwhelming. “I feel like I’m on top of the world right now,” he says, admitting that the excitement is heightened by the fact that he has never taken on a role like this before. Stepping away from his familiar comic space, he plays a single father navigating life with a teenage son, a performance that has earned him unexpected appreciation. “This is my first time doing something like this, and the way people have responded feels really special,” he reflects, before crediting director Savin Sa and writer-producer Vipin Das for shaping the emotional depth of the characters. “We simply trusted what they wrote and followed their direction, and I think that’s why audiences are so involved in the story.”

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Playing the father of a boy on the threshold of adulthood came with its own set of considerations. Bijukuttan insists he never doubted whether he could take on the role, but was more focused on whether he could deliver it convincingly alongside his co-actors. “It was never about whether I could do it, but whether I could perform it well with the others,” he explains. Interestingly, he recalls that the now widely discussed resemblance between him and Vinayak was not something he initially noticed. “When I first saw his photos, I didn’t really see the similarity,” he says, adding that it made him realise how carefully the casting had been planned. The filmmakers, he notes, were consistently reassuring. “They kept telling me there wouldn’t be any issue, which makes me think they had this in mind from the beginning.”

Vinayak, too, has been moved by the warmth the film has received. While the team believed in the strength of the father-son dynamic, the scale of audience response came as a surprise. “We knew the bond worked, but we didn’t expect it to be received this warmly,” he says. Much like his co-star, he points to the director’s guidance as a key factor. “He would always suggest what felt right for a scene, and we just followed that,” he adds, emphasising the collaborative nature of the process.

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At its core, Vaazha 2 follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin and Vinayak, all playing versions of themselves, navigating youth and uncertainty. For the young actors, the film represents a significant milestone. Vinayak describes it as a dream come true, recalling how discussions around a sequel began towards the end of the first film. “Nothing was confirmed at first, but soon after Vaazha, the second part started taking shape,” he says. The shoot eventually stretched across 115 days, with frequent breaks due to weather and portions filmed abroad, making it a demanding yet formative experience.

The film has also shifted how audiences perceive the group. Known for their comedic presence through reels, Vaazha 2 has allowed them to explore more emotionally layered performances. “People knew us for comedy, but this film helped them see that we can handle emotional scenes too,” Vinayak says. Even so, he remains grounded about what lies ahead. “Acting has always been our dream, and we’re grateful we could start with a film like this. But right now, we don’t know what opportunities will come next.”