‘Vaazha Two,’ widely hailed as Mollywood’s biggest success story of the year yet, is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office. Within just four days of its release, the film crossed ₹24 crore in total collections—an extraordinary feat for a Malayalam film headlined almost entirely by debutants. According to Anil Thomas, president of the Kerala Film Chamber, this marks the biggest opening in recent years for a Malayalam film led by newcomers.

To put this achievement into perspective, the last comparable debutant-led success was ‘Aadhi,’ starring Pranav Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, which opened at ₹2.5 crore on its first day. ‘Vaazha Two,’ powered by a group of social media influencers, has now surpassed that benchmark with an impressive ₹5.2 crore opening day collection.

Speaking about the film’s impact, Anil Thomas noted that ‘Vaazha Two’ is ‘rewriting history,’ particularly due to its strong connect with both family audiences and youngsters. He said the return of younger viewers to theatres has played a crucial role in its success, adding that the film has significantly contributed to reviving an industry that had recently been experiencing a slowdown, post the success of ‘Sarvam Maya

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‘Aadu 3’ is making waves at theatres too in India too, though it is also powered by the collections from the foreign market. ‘Vaazha 2’, however, has the potential to break what ‘Aadu 3’ has achieved too,” he said.

While Aadu 3, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, continues to dominate as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 with over ₹115 crore worldwide in 17 days, ‘Vaazha Two’ is quickly closing the gap. By its fourth day, it had already secured around ₹20 crore net collections, compared to approximately ₹30 crore in India collections for ‘Aadu 3’ during a similar timeframe. Trade analysts and fans alike are confident that ‘Vaazha 2’ will soon cross the ₹100 crore mark, potentially becoming the biggest blockbuster ever led by debutants in Malayalam cinema.

In contrast, ‘Romancham’, another youth-centric film featuring relatively lesser-known actors, which hit theatres in 2024, followed a slower trajectory as a sleeper hit, earning under ₹5 crore in its first week before picking up momentum later.

Industry insiders believe ‘Vaazha 2’ has played a pivotal role in revitalising theatre footfall. Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, stated that the lull in theatre attendance is now over, despite competition from releases like 'Dhurandhar 2' and ‘Aadu 3.’ He expressed optimism about the industry’s future, noting that a slate of promising films is on the way, with ‘Vaazha 2’ leading this resurgence.

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So, what exactly worked for ‘Vaazha 2’ beyond its status as a sequel? The film’s emotional core, particularly its exploration of sibling bonds and friendship, has resonated deeply with audiences. Writer Vipin Das deserves credit for striking the right balance between humor and sentiment, while debutant director Saran has ensured a cohesive and engaging narrative. However, the film’s biggest strength lies in its cast: a group of social media influencers whose reels mirrors the camaraderie and the situations shown in the movie.

Actors like Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V were already popular online but relatively new to cinema. Interestingly, their appearances in the first instalment of 'Vaazha', which released in 2024, were brief, offering little indication that they would go on to headline the sequel.

Among them, Hashir H, who plays the lead role, commands a particularly strong social media presence, boasting around 3 million Instagram followers. His content primarily revolves around short comedy skits depicting everyday life, friendship, and ‘bro culture,’ often infused with relatable humor about college life, relationships, crushes, and youth experiences. This relatability seamlessly translates onto the big screen, making ‘Vaazha 2’ feel like a natural extension of the digital content that made these creators popular.

Similarly, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V also enjoy substantial followings, each with over 500,000 followers. Their popularity, combined with the addition of other debutants such as Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, and Ameen, has strengthened the film’s youthful appeal.

The film also benefits from the presence of experienced actors like Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, and Alphonse Puthren, whose performances add depth and credibility. Additionally, Bijukuttan delivers a standout performance, further enhancing the film’s overall impact.

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In essence, ‘Vaazha 2’ represents a significant shift in Malayalam cinema, where digital-era talent, strong emotional storytelling, and youth-driven narratives are coming together to create box office magic.