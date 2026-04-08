The release of Pallichattambi, the much-anticipated mass action film starring Tovino Thomas, has been pushed by five days, with the makers confirming a new release date of April 15, aligning with the Vishu festival. The film was initially slated to hit theatres on April 10.

According to the team, the delay stems from a technical hurdle in securing the censor certificate, a process affected by the election code of conduct currently in force. With certification pending, the makers were left with little choice but to reschedule the release, opting for a festive window instead.

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In a statement, the team expressed both disappointment and optimism. They noted that the film aims to bring to life the story of a remarkable yet largely forgotten figure from Kerala’s renaissance era. “We are facing technical difficulties in obtaining the censor certificate due to the election code of conduct. As a result, we have had to shift the release to April 15, Vishu day. We hope audiences will continue to support us,” the statement read.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, Pallichattambi is positioned as a big-budget commercial entertainer that blends action with romance. Set in Kerala during the 1950s and 60s, the film explores a period backdrop while centring on a larger-than-life protagonist.

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Tovino Thomas leads the cast alongside Kayadu Lohar, with a supporting ensemble that includes Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Prashanth Alex. The film’s technical team brings together several familiar names, with cinematography by Tijo Tomy and music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Produced by Noufal and Brijesh under the banner of Worldwide Films, the project also has Charan, Chanukya, Chaithanya, and Tanseer on board as co-producers under C Cube Bro Entertainments. The screenplay has been written by T. S. Suresh Babu.

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With the Vishu release now locked, the makers are hoping the brief delay will only build anticipation for a film that promises scale, drama, and a slice of history.