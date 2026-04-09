Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, cast his vote before heading abroad, earning praise from K S Sabarinathan, the UDF candidate in Nemom “This is the beauty of democracy. Lalettan came all the way from Kochi to Mudavanmugal School before heading to America just to vote… joining him are me and Sivankutty, the candidates,” Sabarinathan wrote on his social media page.

Mohanlal cast his vote at Booth 36 in Mudavanmugal School, Nemom constituency and shared a picture of the moment on his social media accounts.

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“I have done my duty. Now it’s your turn. Kerala, go vote!” Mohanlal posted after casting his vote. The actor had arrived at the polling booth even before voting officially began and stood in line to exercise his right.

Besides Mohanlal, a number of film stars and political leaders also came out to cast their votes. At Booth 137 in Guruvayur Devaswam English Medium School, actor Suresh Gopi cast his vote. Actor Aju Varghese exercised his franchise at Booth 190 in Ambedkar Employment Training Centre, Kalamassery, while actor Prithviraj, accompanied by his wife Supriya, cast their votes at Thevara Government Fisheries School.