Veteran actress Suhasini Maniratnam, renowned for her extensive work in South Indian cinema, is all set to make her much-anticipated return to Malayalam films with 'Anjam Pramanam,' directed by Jayadev Menon. The film's shoot recently commenced at Poyya in Kodungallur, where Suhasini ceremoniously lit the lamp and gave the first clap, while Fr. Saji George Vattakuzhi switched on the camera. The film also marks the collaboration of national award-winning Miriam Chandy, who serves as co-director. ‘Anjam Pramanam’ is produced by Ruby Endeavour.

The film, a psychological thriller, is set against the backdrop of a traditional Syrian Christian family in the early 1980s. In a household that adheres strictly to traditional values, women’s voices and opinions are often dismissed. The story delves into a shocking incident that disrupts this otherwise stable family structure, exploring how the characters grapple with the unexpected turn of events.

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‘Anjam Pramanam’ is grounded in realism, featuring sequences that highlight the authenticity of the era and culture it portrays. Suhasini takes on the role of Gracy, the matriarch of the family, while Kani Kusruti plays Annie, another central character. The ensemble cast also includes Ranji Panicker, Nimisha Dean, Shebin Benson, Vinay Menon, and Akhila Nath. The screenplay and story are written by Shiny Antony.

The film will be extensively shot in Kodungallur and Thodupuzha. The team behind the camera includes music composer Sooraj S Kurup, cinematographer Sinto Peduthas, and editor Beena Paul. Appunni Sajan handles the art direction, while Vincy Pai takes care of makeup, and costumes are designed by Manjusha Radhakrishnan. Aji Muscat is responsible for still photography, Anil Amballoor oversees finance, and Adarsh G Nair serves as the chief associate director. Jerry Vincent and Asmeer Nemom are credited as the production controller and production executive, respectively.

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Women in Anjam Pramanam

Anjam Pramanam stands out as a women-centric film, showcasing strong, realistic female characters. Alongside Suhasini and Kani, the film also features Nimisha Dean, a prominent Bollywood actress. Nimisha, who holds a diploma in acting from the prestigious New York Film Academy, made her Bollywood debut in Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The screenplay is penned by Shiny Antony, an accomplished journalist and novelist whose works have garnered widespread acclaim, including winning the Commonwealth Prize.

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Co-director Miriam Chandy is a national award winner for Best Director in the Non-Feature category in 2024, and veteran editor Beena Paul has earned numerous prestigious awards throughout her career.

Anjam Pramanam is a remarkable collaboration of talented, award-winning female artists, bringing a unique and compelling narrative to the screen.