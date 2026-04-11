In a suspected case of suicide, a first-year BDS student was found dead on Friday at Anjarakandy Dental College, Kannur. He was identified as Nithin Raj, a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara, in Thiruvananthapuram.

A case has been registered at the Chakkarakkal police station under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, he was found lying in a gravel-laden area between the Kannur Medical College administrative block and the hospital. Nithin Raj was immediately taken to the College casualty, where he breathed his last at 3.35 pm while under treatment.

According to Dr Vinod Mony, a dentist at Anjarakandy Dental College, the injured Nithin was spotted around 1.15 pm by a student near the medical college block. “Nithin was a first-year student who studied and worked under me. There had been no previous complaints or concerns reported,” he said, adding that the college has formed an internal committee to inquire into the incident. Dental College PRO Noushad said that the post-mortem examination was underway and further details would be known later.