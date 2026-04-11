‘Bharathanatyam,’ starring Saiju Kurup in the lead role, had received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, particularly after its OTT premiere. Now, the sequel, ‘Mohiniyattam,’ is enjoying an even more impressive run at the box office, surpassing the success of its predecessor.

At a recent press meet, a visibly emotional Saiju Kurup opened up about his late father, struggling to hold back tears. “Namaskaram," he began, his voice cracking. "This movie is the result of a long wait, but my father isn't here to see it." Saiju's emotions overcame him as he spoke of the loss.

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He continued even as his co-stars comforted him. "This morning, my mother told me that she had prayed and waited for 21 years for this moment. More than feeling happy, all I could think about was my father, who is no longer with us. It's a harsh reminder that none of us can live forever,” he said.

Despite this, Saiju expressed his gratitude for the film's success. "I’m overjoyed by the positive response. Mohiniyattam has been getting fantastic reviews. It's rare for an actor to experience something like this in their career, and it’s a moment I’ll cherish forever," he said.

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Produced by Thomas Thiruvalla Films and Saiju Kurup Entertainments, 'Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam' directed by Krishnadas Murali, was released in theaters across Kerala on April 10.