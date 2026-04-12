Even as Vaazha 2 continues its strong run at the box office, a conversation that began as online criticism has now shifted into a moment of appreciation for the film’s team spirit.

The sequel to the hit Vaazha has been making headlines not just for its performance, but also for its UK shoot schedule. When actors Hashir, Vinayak, Alan, and Ajin travelled to London for filming, the move generated considerable buzz. However, that excitement soon gave way to questions on social media after reports suggested that Hashir did not have any scenes to shoot there. Many were quick to ask why the actor had made the trip at all.

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The criticism has now drawn a response from the film’s makeup artist, Sudhi Surendran, who offered a glimpse into what really unfolded on set. In a video that has since gone viral, Hashir is seen actively assisting the crew, far removed from the spotlight. Despite not facing the camera, he chose not to remain idle, instead helping with production work, including carrying lighting equipment and supporting the unit much like a crew member.

Sharing the video, Sudhi addressed the earlier criticism directly. He described Hashir as a team player who embodies the collaborative spirit of filmmaking, adding that the success of a film often depends on contributions that go unnoticed. His note, praising Hashir’s humility and commitment, struck a chord online, with many users echoing the sentiment.

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Hashir is not alone in this approach. Sudhi also highlighted the involvement of Vinayak, another actor from the film, who has been lending a hand to the art department during the shoot. A separate video showing Vinayak assisting behind the scenes has also been widely shared, further reinforcing the idea that the team’s strength lies in its collective effort.

The response from audiences has been largely positive, with many appreciating the willingness of the actors to step beyond their on-screen roles. Fans have pointed out that such gestures challenge conventional notions of stardom, where actors are often seen as confined to their performances.