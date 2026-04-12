Asha Bhosle, the legendary playback singer whose voice shaped the sound of Hindi cinema for decades, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted a day earlier following a chest infection and fatigue. Doctors later confirmed that the cause of death was multi-organ failure.

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable journey that spanned more than eight decades, placing her among the longest-performing singers in global music history. For generations of listeners, Asha Bhosle was not just a playback singer but a defining presence in Indian film music, known for a versatility that few could match.

Born into the illustrious Mangeshkar family, music was an inseparable part of her upbringing. She began singing at a very young age, recording her first film song in 1943 for the Marathi film Majha Bal. What followed was a career that would see her record over 12,000 songs, cutting across languages, genres and eras. From the early years of Hindi cinema to the late 2010s, her voice remained a constant, adapting effortlessly to changing musical styles.

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While she shared the spotlight with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha carved out a distinct identity of her own. Where Lata became synonymous with melody-driven compositions, Asha embraced a wider range, moving from classical-based ghazals to upbeat, rhythm-heavy tracks with equal ease. Her collaborations with composers such as O P Nayyar and R D Burman played a crucial role in shaping her musical journey, producing some of her most memorable work.

Her repertoire reflected this range. She could bring energy to songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Aaja Aaja, while also lending emotional depth to ghazals such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Ankhon Ki Masti. Her work in Umrao Jaan remains particularly celebrated, earning her a National Film Award and reaffirming her command over more nuanced musical forms.

Across decades, she lent her voice to some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, from Meena Kumari and Madhubala to later generations including Kajol and Urmila Matondkar. Her ability to remain relevant across changing times was a testament to both her adaptability and her enduring appeal.

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Even in her later years, Asha Bhosle stayed connected to music. In 2023, she marked her 90th birthday with a live concert in Dubai, a reminder of her lasting bond with audiences.

She is survived by her son Anand and her grandchildren. Beyond music, she also built a successful venture in the hospitality space, running restaurants in Dubai and the UK.

With numerous honours to her name, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, Asha Bhosle leaves behind a legacy that is both vast and deeply personal for her listeners. Her voice, which once captured every shade of emotion, will continue to echo across generations.