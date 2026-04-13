Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and Tamil superstar Vijay is currently busy campaigning for his party ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. During a recent campaign stop in Kanyakumari, an incident along the bypass stretch from Mahadhanapuram Roundabout to Zero Point unexpectedly turned into a meme fest online.

In a video that has since gone viral, Vijay is seen riding his bicycle at speed, with supporters and fans trailing behind at a distance. The moment that caught everyone’s attention occurred when a fan threw a flower ball towards him, which burst open nearby. Startled, Vijay quickly dismounted his bicycle and rushed towards his caravan as security personnel closed in around him.

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The incident has since sparked a wave of memes on social media, with many poking fun at the actor’s reaction. “Anna thought it was a bomb,” wrote several netizens. Notably, Vijay’s party had earlier cancelled a public gathering associated with the road rally, adding further attention to an event that did not go as planned.

In recent days, political parties across Tamil Nadu have been ramping up public outreach through rallies and meetings as the state prepares to go to the polls on April 23.