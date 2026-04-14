FEUOK lifts ban on Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer ‘Patriot’
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The ban on the Mohanlal-Mammootty film Patriot has been lifted after discussions between the producer and FEUOK.
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The ban was initially imposed due to a dispute over box office collection sharing percentages.
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The film will now be released on May 1, adhering to existing industry agreements with a concession granted from the third week onwards.
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The ban imposed on the Mohanlal–Mammootty film Patriot has been lifted. Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) president K Vijayakumar said the decision was taken after discussions with the film’s producer, Anto Joseph.
The exhibitors had imposed the ban last month after producers and distributors demanded a 60:40 share of box office collections for the first two weeks of release. The film, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is slated for release on May 1.
Under the existing agreement, producers and distributors receive 60% of revenue in the first week, while exhibitors get 40%. This changes to 55:45 in the second week and 50:50 in the third week.
“Initially, the producer insisted on a 60:40 share for two consecutive weeks, which is unheard of in the industry. They have now agreed to follow the existing terms and conditions,” Vijayakumar said.
He added that a concession has been granted from the third week onwards. “We have allowed a 50:50 share beyond the third week. Typically, the producer’s share declines depending on theatre collections, but we have made an exception in this case,” he said.