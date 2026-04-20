Actor Kannan Sagar has shared an emotional note of gratitude after being discharged from hospital, acknowledging the doctors, medical staff, and colleagues who supported him through a critical health phase. The actor, who recently underwent a major cardiac procedure, also revealed that industry colleagues, including Mammootty and Ramesh Pisharody extended financial assistance during his treatment. He described the doctors at Rajagiri Hospital as god-like figures and angelic caretakers who worked tirelessly to extend his life.

Kannan had been admitted in early April after his health deteriorated, with doctors later identifying a heart blockage that required bypass surgery. He had also made a public appeal for financial help, following which support began pouring in from colleagues and well-wishers.

In his note, the actor described the cardiology and thoracic surgery outpatient team at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva’s Chunangamvely as deeply compassionate caregivers who played a crucial role in his recovery. He credited them with not only handling the complex surgery but also giving him the confidence to cope during a physically and emotionally challenging period.

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He recalled being overwhelmed after the procedure but said the medical team continued to guide him closely until discharge. On the day he left the hospital, doctors met him personally, shared detailed post-operative care instructions, and advised regular follow-ups.

Kannan also highlighted the emotional support he received from hospital staff throughout his stay. He noted that despite their demanding schedules, they consistently reassured him during moments of intense pain and made his recovery phase more manageable.

Adding a lighter moment to his note, the actor mentioned that several hospital staff members had watched his recent films Aadu 3 and Vaazha 2, praising his performances and wishing him continued success. He said these conversations brought him brief relief from his condition, even though he has not yet been able to watch the films himself.

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He extended special thanks to junior doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and blood donors who supported his treatment process. He also acknowledged Saju Kodiyan for helping coordinate blood donors and KS Prasad, whom he described as a guiding presence throughout his hospital journey.

The actor further expressed gratitude to Ramesh Pisharody and members of the MAA organisation for their assistance during his treatment. He also mentioned Mammootty Foundation PR representative Robert Jins, noting his constant communication and reassurance from abroad while closely monitoring his condition. Kannan reserved special thanks for Mammootty, acknowledging the actor’s support and encouragement during the difficult period.

Known to television audiences and film viewers alike, Kannan Sagar continues to be recognised for his recent appearances in Aadu 3 and Vaazha 2.