Kozhikode: Vishnu Prakash, the 25-year-old man from Ayancheri near Vadakara who had been missing since April 13, was traced and safely returned on Monday. According to police, Vishnu contacted his brother using a fellow passenger’s phone while travelling on the Netravati Express on Monday morning. Following this, his uncle reached the Payyannur railway station, where Vishnu alighted. Acting on police instructions, he was later taken to the Vadakara police station.

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His uncle, Aneesh, who is serving with a CRPF unit in Kannur, said Vishnu had travelled across several places during the days he was missing, including Madgaon, Udupi, Nilgiri and Ratnagiri. “When he contacted his brother, we asked him to get down at Payyannur station. When we reached there, he appeared weak and said he had not eaten properly for several days. As per police directions, we then took him to the police station,” Aneesh said.

Vishnu told relatives that mounting financial pressure had prompted him to leave home. He had availed loans totalling around ₹20,000 through online lending apps and also owed money to several individuals in Ayancheri.

Earlier, his family had alleged that he faced harassment and cyber abuse from agents linked to an online loan app after defaulting on a loan. According to the complaint, his photograph was allegedly morphed into explicit images and circulated among his contacts, causing severe mental distress.

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Vishnu was working as a field representative with Reliance Jio. Police officials said a detailed statement will be recorded from him, and the investigation into the alleged role of the loan app network and cyber harassment will continue.