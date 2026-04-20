Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide within 17 days of its release, placing it among the fastest Malayalam films to reach the milestone. What makes the film’s run particularly striking is that it has achieved this scale without the backing of a conventional star-led cast.

According to estimates from Sacnilk, the film’s domestic gross stands at ₹120.75 crore, with net collections at ₹104.34 crore. Overseas markets have contributed around ₹80 crore so far, pushing the global total past ₹200 crore.

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The film now joins a small group of Malayalam titles that have touched the ₹200 crore mark within 20 days. While L2: Empuraan reached the milestone in just five days, followed by Lokah in 13 days and Thudarum in 17 days, Vaazha 2 has matched the pace of the latter, despite operating without marquee star power.

Its performance becomes more notable when viewed alongside earlier industry hits. Films such as Manjummel Boys and 2018, both of which eventually crossed ₹200 crore, took longer to get there. Mohanlal’s Lucifer also crossed the mark after a run of more than three weeks.

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In Kerala, the film has already set a separate benchmark, becoming the fastest Malayalam release to cross ₹100 crore in the state, achieving the feat in 16 days and overtaking Thudarum’s previous record.

The strong run has also reshaped the all-time rankings. Vaazha 2 currently stands among the top five highest-grossing Malayalam films globally, alongside titles such as Lokah, Manjummel Boys, Thudarum and L2: Empuraan.

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Driven by its relatability and steady audience turnout, the film continues to hold momentum in theatres, suggesting that its box office trajectory may not have peaked just yet.