High ultraviolet (UV) index levels were recorded across Kerala over the past 24 hours, with several districts reporting moderate to high exposure levels, according to data from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Pathanamthitta (Konni) and Idukki (Munnar) recorded the highest UV index of 8, indicating a very high risk level. Moderate to high levels were also recorded in multiple districts, including Kollam (Kottarakkara) (7), Alappuzha (Chengannur) (7), Kottayam (Changanassery) (7), Thrissur (Ollur) (7), and Malappuram (Ponnani) (7).

Other locations recorded slightly lower levels: Uduma in Kasaragod (6), Beypore in Kozhikode (6). Thiruvananthapuram recorded a UV index of 4.

As per the classification, a UV index of 6 to 7 is considered moderate risk, 8 to 10 indicates high risk, and values above 11 fall under very high risk, which can cause severe health issues.

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Experts warned that prolonged exposure to UV radiation can lead to sunburn, skin diseases, eye problems and other health complications. The UV index is typically highest between 10 am and 3 pm, and people are advised to avoid direct sunlight during these hours.

Those at higher risk include people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen involved in marine and inland fishing, water transport workers, bike riders, tourists, and individuals with skin diseases, albinism, eye conditions, cancer, or weakened immunity.

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Precautionary measures include using hats, umbrellas and sunglasses while going outdoors, and wearing full-body cotton clothing. People are also advised to take breaks in shaded areas during travel or outdoor activities.

Authorities noted that UV levels are generally higher in high-altitude and tropical regions. Even on clear, cloudless days, UV radiation can be intense. Surfaces such as water bodies and sand can reflect UV rays, increasing exposure.