A complaint over the alleged verbal abuse of a BJP leader’s wife at Malamukal in Nettayam escalated into a violent clash between CPM and BJP workers on Sunday, leaving several injured, including police personnel. The Vattiyoorkavu police on Monday registered multiple cases against workers of both parties following the clash at the spot near St Sebastian Church in Kachani ward, Perurkada village.

The incident began after the wife of a BJP worker alleged she was subjected to lewd remarks and indecent exposure. The family accused CPM workers of wrongfully restraining her husband on Sunday afternoon following a police complaint. By around 7.30 pm, more BJP workers from nearby areas reached Malamukal. Their presence was questioned by local residents, reportedly led by CPM workers, leading to a tense face-off that quickly escalated into clashes. Workers from both sides allegedly hurled stones and attacked each other using wooden sticks.

Police personnel who arrived to control the situation also came under attack. Civil police officers Deepu, Shibin and Station House Officer Vipin A C sustained injuries in the incident. A CPM worker allegedly hit CPO Deepu on the head with a stone, while the SHO was attacked by a BJP worker, the FIR read. Similarly, CPO Shibu was also assaulted with a stick.

Additional forces from Cantonment and Museum police stations were deployed as the situation worsened. Police said cases have been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, causing hurt and grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, and assaulting public servants on duty. The accused include Vazhayila Manikandan, Nettayam Abhilash, Sudhi, Anadhu, Ayyappan, Kochu Ayyappan, Akhil, Nettayam Sujith, Vijayan, Aromal, Jiju, Rema, Rejosh and Kumaresan, along with around 40 CPM and BJP workers.

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According to a second FIR, around 11.30 pm, a group of BJP workers, including Vazhayila Manikandan, Sudhakaran, Ayyappan, Kochu Ayappan, Valiyavila ward councillor Giri, Gopan, Kanjirampara ward councillor Sumi Balu and Balu, along with around 100 others, gathered in front of the police station alleging partisan action by the police. The protest led to traffic disruption and obstruction of the public, the FIR read. A case has been registered in connection with the protest under sections related to unlawful assembly, rioting and causing obstruction in a public way under the BNS.

Police sources also indicated that a boundary dispute between two neighbouring relatives, one a BJP worker and the other a CPM supporter, in the area may have contributed to the escalation of tensions. The duo had filed complaints and counter-complaints at the station. During the recent elections, several families in the area had shifted political allegiance, adding to the local friction. Further investigation is underway.