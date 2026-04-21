Thriller series have a way of pulling you in and refusing to let go. Whether it is psychological tension, slow-burn mysteries, or survival drama, the best shows keep you guessing till the very end. If you are looking for your next binge, here are some gripping thriller series currently streaming on OTT platforms.

From

A mysterious town traps everyone who enters it, with no way out. As residents try to survive, they uncover eerie secrets about the place and the terrifying forces that emerge after dark.

Cast: Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno

Why to watch: It blends horror and mystery effectively, with a tense atmosphere that keeps building episode after episode.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Yellowjackets

A high school girls’ soccer team survives a plane crash in the wilderness, but their struggle to stay alive slowly turns into something far more disturbing. The story also follows their lives decades later.

Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci

Why to watch: The dual timelines and psychological depth make it both unsettling and addictive.

Platform: JioHotstar

Midnight Mass

A small island community experiences miraculous events after the arrival of a mysterious priest, but the changes bring consequences that are far from divine.

Cast: Hamish Linklater, Zach Gilford

Why to watch: It is a slow-burn thriller that combines faith, fear, and human vulnerability in a deeply unsettling way.

Platform: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Severance

Employees at a corporation undergo a procedure that separates their work memories from their personal lives. When cracks begin to appear, the true nature of the company comes into question.

Cast: Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette

Why to watch: A unique concept backed by sharp writing and an eerie, controlled tone that stays with you.

Platform: Apple TV+

Behind Her Eyes

A single mother becomes entangled in a complicated relationship with her boss and his wife, leading to a series of twists that challenge perception and reality.

Cast: Simona Brown, Eve Hewson

Why to watch: A psychological thriller that builds steadily before delivering a finale that is hard to predict.

Platform: Netflix