Mohanlal set social media buzzing on Sunday with the release of a new poster for Drishyam 3, and the internet wasted no time doing what it does best — speculate, joke, and spin wild theories.

The poster itself offers a clear takeaway: key players from Drishyam 2 are returning for the third instalment. Alongside Georgekutty and his family, familiar faces like Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy and Siddique are set to be part of the story again. But while the makers have kept details tightly under wraps, fans on Reddit have filled the silence with imagination.

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The reactions range from playful to outright absurd. One user joked that “Georgekutty will return in Avengers Doomsday after this,” while another pitched a full-blown franchise expansion with “Drishyam Tokyo Drift next. Then Drishyam 5.” The crossover fever didn’t stop there. Some wondered if Mammootty might make a surprise cameo, while others imagined a link-up with Mohanlal’s Neru, suggesting a long-lost twin entering the picture.

Amid the humour, one comment neatly captured the enduring fascination with the character: “The only person who believed Georgekutty is innocent is Sulaimanikka.” It is this blend of intrigue and emotional investment that has kept the franchise alive in public imagination.

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Often regarded as Malayalam cinema’s first true family thriller franchise, the Drishyam series has built its reputation on the moral tightrope walked by Georgekutty — an ordinary man pushed into extraordinary circumstances. Over the years, he and his wife Rani have come to feel less like characters and more like people audiences know closely, their choices debated long after the credits roll.

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment is backed by Aashirvad Cinemas and produced by Antony Perumbavoor. If the earlier films thrived on tension rooted in family and survival, Drishyam 3 promises to revisit that emotional core, with Georgekutty once again facing challenges that test both his ingenuity and his conscience.

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As anticipation builds, one thing is certain. Whether through sharp theories or tongue-in-cheek takes, audiences are already deeply invested in what lies ahead.

Drishyam 3 is set to hit theatres on May 21.