The advance bookings for Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, will open on April 28 at 9 am.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film has drawn attention ahead of its release due to its ensemble cast and the collaboration of several major names. Along with Mammootty and Mohanlal, Patriot also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty, who shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), the film’s overseas pre-sales have already reached $201,000, which translates to approximately Rs 1.88 crore in real-time gross.

Patriot is written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and K. G. Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music and original score have been composed by Sushin Shyam, while cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan ISC. Editing has been done by Mahesh Narayanan along with Rahul Radhakrishnan.