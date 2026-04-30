Mollywood Times is taking a slight detour before it reaches theatres. The Naslen-led film, which was initially set for a May 14 release, will now hit screens on June 5, 2026.

The makers shared the update on social media with a breezy line that stayed in sync with the film’s vibe, teasing that Vineeth Madhavan, the story’s central character, will now meet audiences in June.

Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who previously made the sharply observed Mukundan Unni Associates, this one is expected to lean into satire. But not the easy, surface-level kind. Mollywood Times is being pitched as a pointed, slightly cynical look at the film industry, the sort that comes from someone who knows its workings a little too well.

The story follows Vineeth, a teenager from Kuttikkanam who wants to become a director. It sounds like a familiar dream on paper, but the film seems more interested in what happens when that dream runs into reality, the compromises, the gatekeeping, and the strange logic that often defines the industry.

Naslen leads the film, with Sangeeth Prathap, Sharaf U Dheen and Alexander Prasanth part of the supporting cast. The music is by Jakes Bejoy, and the first single, Apna Friday Aayega, already hints at the film’s cheeky, self-aware tone.