The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced a set of rule changes for the 99th Academy Awards in 2027, signalling a broader shift in how it approaches eligibility, authorship and global representation.

Among the most consequential updates is a change to the acting categories. Performers can now be nominated more than once in the same category if both performances rank within the top five in voting. The move brings acting races in line with other Oscar categories and could reshape how campaigns are run, particularly in years when actors deliver multiple notable performances.

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The revised rules also revisit long-standing limitations in the Best International Feature category. While countries will continue to submit one official entry, films that secure top honours at major festivals will now be able to qualify independently. Events such as the Cannes Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival are among those whose top prize winners will gain this alternate route. The change could have a notable impact in countries like India, where multiple films often compete for a single submission slot.

The Academy has also addressed the growing role of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. For writing categories, eligibility will depend on human authorship, with AI permitted only as a supporting tool. Filmmakers may be required to disclose how such tools are used, underscoring the organisation’s emphasis on preserving creative ownership.

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Several technical categories have also been updated. The casting award will allow up to three recipients, while cinematography will introduce a fixed shortlist of 20 films. In addition, members voting in categories such as makeup, hairstyling and visual effects will be expected to demonstrate that they have viewed the shortlisted work.

Taken together, the changes reflect an attempt to modernise the Oscars while addressing longstanding debates around fairness, access and creative integrity.