Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, has opened to strong numbers, collecting ₹8.50 crore from Kerala on its first day. The figure places it among the top opening-day performers for a Malayalam film, signalling a solid start at the box office.

Across India, the film recorded a gross of ₹11.37 crore from over 2,600 shows, with net collections estimated at ₹9.80 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Overseas markets have also contributed significantly, adding ₹18 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹29.37 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s opening appears to have been aided by the on-screen reunion of its two leads, who have come together after a long gap. Early audience responses indicate a positive reception, with particular mention of the first half and the interval stretch. Mammootty’s portrayal of a scientific director, Daniel James, has drawn attention in initial reactions, while Mohanlal’s presence is expected to become more prominent in the latter half.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara. The project marks Narayanan’s return after Take Off and Malik, and moves into a more expansive space in terms of scale and setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shot across multiple countries over an extended schedule, Patriot is positioned as a large-scale production within Malayalam cinema. The film has been mounted on a significant budget and draws from the conventions of international spy dramas in its treatment.