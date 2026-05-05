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Malayalam film actor Santosh Nair, who was recently seen in the movie Mohiniyattam, passed away on Tuesday. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment following an accident in Enathu, Pathanamthitta. His wife was also injured in the accident and is currently under treatment.

Santosh entered the Malayalam film industry with the role of Joseph in Ithu Njangalude Katha and went on to act in more than 100 films, playing roles as a hero, villain, supporting actor, and comedian. His other films include Ginger, Cousins, 1921: Puzha Muthal Puzha Vare, and Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam.

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