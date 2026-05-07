This week’s theatrical line-up swings between grounded tension and full-blown spectacle, with filmmakers exploring everything from crime and political conflict to high-stakes action. The releases arriving on May 8 bring together familiar faces, darker themes and a mix of regional and international storytelling, offering something for both mass-entertainment lovers and drama enthusiasts.

Dridam (Malayalam)

Shane Nigam headlines Dridam, a brooding thriller that appears to trade flashy spectacle for slow-burning tension. Directed by Martin Joseph, the film hints at a darker emotional journey, with survival and inner conflict driving the narrative as much as the action.

Ankam Attahasam (Malayalam)

With Madhav Suresh, Saiju Kurup and Shine Tom Chacko leading the cast, Ankam Attahasam dives into the chaos of gang rivalries and fractured loyalties. Director Sujith S. Nair seems to be aiming for a gritty, rooted gangster drama with equal parts violence and vulnerability.

Aakhri Sawal (Hindi)

Sanjay Dutt leads the political drama Aakhri Sawal, joined by Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty and Sameera Reddy. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film leans into heated ideological clashes and public debates, packaging them in a tense, confrontational narrative.

Mortal Kombat II (English)

The mayhem returns in Mortal Kombat II, with Simon McQuoid once again stepping behind the camera for the sequel to the 2021 action fantasy. Karl Urban joins the franchise as Johnny Cage alongside Lewis Tan, Hiroyuki Sanada and Jessica McNamee, promising bigger fights, louder fan service and the kind of gloriously over-the-top chaos the games are known for.