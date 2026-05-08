Irrfan Khan's son and actor Babil Khan is set to step into Malayalam cinema with his first lead role in the industry. The actor, known for his performance in the series The Railway Men and as the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, will headline an upcoming film directed by Babu Janardhanan.

Babu Janardhanan, who has previously written films including Achuvinte Amma, Vaasthavam and Thalappavu, will helm the project, which features Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.

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The film is set against the backdrop of the lives of migrant workers in Kerala, with Babil playing a young Bengali man. Filming is expected to begin in Bengal by the end of May. The project is being produced by Anilkumar Sivadas.

Alongside Babil and Aparna, the film also features Deepak Parambol, Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Jagadish, Unni Raja, Athmeeya Rajan and Jayasankar in supporting roles.