Bollywood actor Vidya Balan who is best known for playing powerful characters in her movies, has shared her happiness over the release of her film ‘The Last Tenant’, which was filmed in 2000. The film, featuring her and the late actor Irfan Khan, was shelved since the makers lost the footage of the film.

However, the director, Sarthak Das Gupta finally took efforts to release the movie on YouTube after they found a copy of the film. Vidya Balan, in a heartfelt post on social media, recalled her association with Irfan Khan in the film, and even addressed how the movie was shot at a time when many of her films did not materialise. It must be remembered that Vidya was also replaced from over a dozen films after her first Malayalam film, ‘Chakram’, failed to take off.

“Watched The Last Tenant for the first time last night, since I shot for it 25 years ago. I shot for it, and then, for some reason, it didn’t see the light of day. This happened at a time when nothing I touched seemed to materialise. My first Malayalam film, ‘Chakram,’ was shelved, following which I was replaced in almost a dozen films over a period of three years. To cut a long story short, like all the other things that didn’t work out at the time, I wanted to forget about it… so I did. I diligently shoved it under the carpet… until last week, when I received a text from director for informing me of its release on YouTube.

And then one vague memory popped up. I remembered calling my sister, Priya Balan excitedly from the set to tell her that I was shooting with Irrfan Khan from ‘Banegi Apni Baat.’ I thought he was the most natural actor then, and I felt the same way last night… never a false note or tone.

And since Irrfan’s passing, I have rued the fact that a couple of films that would’ve had us play opposite each other didn’t materialize, for some reason or the other. But now I at least have The Last Tenant!!

It took 25 years for our stars to align, my fellow Capricorn, Irfan Khan, but they did after all,” she wrote. The film is now streaming on YouTube.