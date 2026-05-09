A video showing an elderly man wailing outside the residence of actor Santhosh Nair, who passed away recently, has gone viral on social media. Many viewers, witnessing the man’s intense grief, assumed he must be a member of the actor’s household staff. However, a close aide of the late actor has now clarified the man’s identity. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the elderly man is not associated with Santhosh Nair’s residence.

According to the aide, the man worked at the neighboring house and was overcome with emotion because of the actor’s longstanding kindness toward him. “He doesn’t work here. I have been managing Santhoshettan’s residence for years, and I even keep the keys to the gate. The man works next door. Santhoshettan would always greet him warmly whenever they met on the road. You could ask his wife and daughter—they will tell you how loving and kind he was. The man cried out of genuine sorrow, yet the media captured the footage and it quickly went viral,” the aide said in an interview with a social media platform.

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The aide further noted that this emotional moment reflected the actor’s compassionate nature. “This incident is a testament to how Santhoshettan treated everyone with respect and affection,” he added.

Santhosh Nair, who had carved a niche for himself in the Malayalam cinema industry through both villainous and character roles, passed away on May 5, 2026, following a tragic road accident in Enathu, Pathanamthitta, when his car collided with a lorry. Santhosh made his acting debut in Ithu Njangalude Katha and went on to feature in over 100 films. A junior of superstar Mohanlal at MG College, Thiruvananthapuram, he was last seen in a pivotal role in Mohiniyattam.