The promo song of ‘Kattalan,’ starring Antony Varghese Pepe, has just dropped on Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s official page, sending fans into a frenzy. Composed by music director Nihal Sadiq, the anthem comes alive with vocals by Nihal, Hanan Shaah, SVDP, and Munz. With lyrics by Suhail Koya, Vignesh, and SVDP, and visuals directed by Ashwin S Kumar, the track dazzles with striking shots, dynamic choreography, and an irresistible musical energy.

The anthem has intensified anticipation for 'Kattalan.' Released in three electrifying musical versions: the Jungle Beast Theme, Wild Beast Theme, and Ocean Beast Theme, each is further amplified by Ravi Basrur’s powerful background score.

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Set against the dark, dangerous world of ivory smuggling, 'Kattalan' promises some of the most visceral and high-octane action ever seen in Malayalam cinema. Early glimpses tease unprecedented scenes of blood sport, thrilling chases, and visually immersive, kinetic sequences. Recently revealed posters, one featuring the lead cast surrounded by weapons and elephant tusks, and another introducing the young ensemble, have captured massive attention online.

Tipped as a high-voltage action thriller, the film explores revenge, survival, and the brutal underworld of elephant poaching. The theme music is by celebrated composer Ravi Basrur, who has created waves with blockbuster scores including KGF. This marks his second collaboration with Cubes Entertainments after Marco. Kannada composer Ajaneesh Loknath also contributes to the film’s powerful soundtrack.

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Produced by Shareef Muhammed and directed by Paul George under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, the team behind the superhit Marco, Kattalan stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Dushara Vijayan, Sunil, and Kabir Singh in pivotal roles. The worldwide release is set for May 28.