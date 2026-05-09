As anticipation builds for Drishyam 3, Mohanlal has hinted at closure for Georgekutty’s long and uneasy journey, saying the character ‘needs an end to a life lived in fear.' Speaking to the media along with the cast and crew ahead of the film’s release in Kochi, he spoke about the evolution of one of Malayalam cinema’s most closely followed characters. The film is set to hit theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday.



The makers have also confirmed that, along with familiar faces, the third instalment will introduce several new characters. Director Jeethu Joseph further revealed that Sahadevan, played by Kalabhavan Shajon in the first film, will return in the new chapter, but this time outside the police force.

To a query on how Georgekutty managed to survive 13 years with the simple instincts of a fourth-standard student, Mohanlal replied: “Georgekutty is not a criminal, but an ordinary man who has spent years trying to protect his family. But in many ways, he has been living in a personal ‘hell' all this while. Guilt is like a shadow that relentlessly follows a person.When someone lives every moment fearing arrest, maturity naturally deepens.



Georgekutty, has now grown more philosophical in his outlook. His children, too, have grown up and begun to question the past. How he navigates these evolving emotional and moral conflicts forms the crux of the film.Over time, Georgekutty has transformed into an `evolved soul'. Georgekutty is no longer the same man. He now needs an end to this running.



Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph maintained that ‘Drishyam 3’ should not be only viewed as a film with twists. “When people describe it as a film known for its twists, I often feel the urge to correct that impression. At its core, Drishyam 3 is an emotional drama, and its essence lies in the deeply emotional conflict between two families.



What drives Georgekutty is less about intelligence and more about what can be called reflex action, responses shaped by circumstance. In the first part, it was an unexpected situation; in the second, it was a pre-emptive defence. But in the third, the journey moves into Georgekutty’s internal conflicts. It will surprise you without doubt.



Jeethu also addressed his concerns as the writer of the film. “Georgekutty is no longer under my control. He has grown far beyond the character I originally created. He is now doing things I never imagined, even in my wildest dreams. The circumstances around him keep shaping and transforming him. As a creator, I, too am surprised by the paths he is now taking.



On what was behind the decision to release the film on Mohanlal’s birthday, the superstar said: “Honestly, it is a coincidence. When we were finalising the release date, we realised May 21 falls on a Thursday. We see the opportunity to bring Georgekutty back to audiences on my birthday itself as a significant moment. When Antony (Perumbavoor) said there could be no better birthday gift for fans, we all agreed.

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Asha Sharath, who plays Geetha Prabhakar in the movie, revealed more about her character in the movie. “Geetha Prabhakar has always been a strong-willed character. Even as the story moves into its third chapter, she continues to be the mother who lost her son. That pain still lingers within her. On one side, she is a police officer driven by her pursuit of justice; on the other, she is a grieving mother still haunted by memories of her son. How she navigates this duality in this instalment will be clear to audiences on May 21. I am truly happy to be part of such a large and successful franchise,” she said.

Meanwhile, Meena also spoke about how her character Rani remained unchanged despite the struggle over the years. “Rani remains unchanged, staying true to the character she has always been. I am really happy that the Drishyam franchise has grown into something so big over the years. Rani is a character very close to my heart, because she carries a great deal of depth. Even now, she continues to live under the shadow of fear. As Mohanlal sir mentioned, releasing the film on May 21 makes it a `double dhamaka', with his birthday and the film’s release coinciding on the same day. It is an exciting moment for all of us. I believe audiences will enjoy this film just as much as the first two parts,” she said.