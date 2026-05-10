Actor Manju Warrier is all set to play the lead in director Anand Menen’s film’ ‘HappiLoop’. The title poster of the film was officially released recently and features J P Thuminad, the acclaimed director known for his superhit Kannada film ‘Su from So’.

‘HappiLoop’ is Anand’s third work after ‘Gauthamante Radham’ and ‘Vaazha 1’. The film also features Mukesh, Madhu Warrier, V K Prakash, Neeraja Rajendran, Nidhinya, Anu, Nishanth Sagar, and Aathira Rajeev in pivotal roles.

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‘HappiLoop’ is produced by Bineesh Chandran under the banner Movie Bucket, with story and screenplay written by Ashiq Aimar. The technical crew boasts cinematographer Gautham Sankar, editor Kannan Mohan, and a music score by Electronic Kili and Parvathish Pradeep. Kripesh Ayyappankutty leads production design, with Aneesh C Salim as Executive Producer and Shabeer Malavattath as Production Controller.

Binu G Nair is the Chief Associate Director, Ronex Xavier handles makeup, Liji Preman is the Costume Designer, and Promice leads the VFX works. Stills are by Rohith K Suresh, with A S Dinesh and Sabari as PROs. Poster design is by Roasted Paper and title design by Dellu.