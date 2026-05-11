Actor Kalidas Jayaram has shared a heartfelt appreciation for the Malayalam film ‘Vaazha 2’, which he recently watched on OTT after missing its theatrical run, describing it as a deeply moving cinematic experience.

In a detailed note, the actor admitted his regret at not catching the film in theatres and reflected on the emotional impact it had on him.

“I am kicking myself for not watching ‘Vaazha 2’ in theatres. I finally watched it on OTT, and I am still trying to process how a film could move me this deeply. It is not just a movie, it is food for the soul,” he wrote.

Kalidas went on to highlight how the film’s opening itself drew him in, particularly a small domestic moment that sets the tone for the narrative.

“From the very first scene where young Hashir discovers his mother has overfed his pet fish, I was hooked. That tiny moment sets the tone for a film that is pitch-perfect in its direction, writing and performances. But it was the second half that truly stayed with me,” he said.

Among the sequences that stood out for him was an emotional interaction between the characters Alan and his father.

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“That moment where Alan goes to hug his father, only for his father to stop him saying, ‘It’s time for the flight’, felt so real that it hurt. It reflects the kind of unspoken, restrained love we often see in our homes,” he noted.

He also pointed to a line delivered by Hashir’s character that left a lasting impression.

“Hashir tells his brother, ‘It is easy to get a bad name, but very difficult to get rid of it’. That is a line that will stay with me for a long time,” Kalidas wrote.

The actor also drew a personal connection to the sibling relationship depicted in the film.

“The Alan-Ashna dynamic reminded me so much of my own relationship with my sister Malavika. When he says, ‘Who else but me?’, that really captures the essence of a sibling bond,” he added.

Kalidas also praised the performances of the ensemble cast, noting that the casting felt particularly well-judged.

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He listed Hashir, Alan, Vinayak, Devaraj, Ajin, Bijukuttan, Aju Varghese and Vijay Babu among those who stood out, adding that Alphons Puthren brought a sense of honesty to his performance that was distinctive.

He also reserved praise for director Savin Sa, particularly the way the narrative was structured.

“The way you bookended the story, beginning with the fish and ending with the final shot of two goldfish, was poetic,” he said.

Concluding his note, Kalidas also acknowledged writer Vipin Das for shaping the story.

“Thank you for writing what is truly a ‘biopic of a billion bros’. You have captured the struggles, joys and messy reality of our lives with such grace,” he wrote.

He ended his message by encouraging those who have not yet watched the film to do so, calling it a reminder of why cinema continues to resonate.