‘Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam’ starring Saiju Kurup is winning hearts on OTT after a spectacular theatrical run. Audiences who enjoyed the movie in theatres are now continuing to embrace it further online. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with discussions about the clever placement of film references in this well-crafted dark comedy. Here’s a look at some of the nods that had viewers applauding.

The reference to the Tamil film ‘Ezham Arivu’’ has been a fan favorite. The scene where two characters named Subash meet at a bus stop mirrors the hero-villain encounter in ‘Ezham Arivu.’ Social media users are particularly amused that senior Subash remains unflinching under junior Subash’s piercing stare.

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Another standout moment is the temple scene, reminiscent of Drishyam, where Baby and Raghu suspiciously watch Shashi. When Baby remarks that Shashi would look back if he’s pretending, Shashi does, but the duo is too caught up in their banter to notice—a perfect mix of tension and comedy.

Govindaraj, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu, delivers the line, ‘Nee poda vazhipokka’ (Get lost, stranger), cleverly nodding to Nandu Poduval’s minor roles in countless Malayalam films. In another scene, Ashokan’s ‘Magizhchi’ to a policeman is a cheeky reference to Rajinikanth in Kabali. The moment when Subash searches for his Maman in a room full of chairs recalls the classroom scene in Hridayam.

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Fans also loved the iconic callback in Eepan’s scene, where Jagadish repeats Mammootty’s legendary line from Vesham, ‘Thanoor Chakka Thinnan Poyappo.’ Eepan even pretends to have epilepsy when questioned by the police, a playful nod to Drishyam. Other references include:

Eepan glancing at a dead body before refusing juice, recalling Jagadish’s murder scene in Rorschach.

The suggestion to burn Govindaraj’s body on an electric chair, referencing Coolie.

Saraswati Amma and Eepan picking the same weapon, a nod to Aniyathiparvu.

When Subash loses his house key, Baby’s line, ‘Avante Monthakittu Onnu Koduthittu Chodikku’ (Give him a tight slap), evokes a classic moment from the cult Mohanlal film Midhunam. Shashi placing his hand on senior Subash’s shoulder mirrors a famous scene from Dasharadham. The Joker-inspired shot, where Saraswati Amma brushes her teeth with activated charcoal while planning to move the dead body, also caught viewers’ attention for its clever visual reference.

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Audiences are loving these subtle and not-so-subtle nods, praising the makers of Mohiniyattam for weaving beloved film references seamlessly into this dark comedy.