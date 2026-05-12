Malappuram: Former CPM leader and newly elected MLA from Ambalappuzha, G Sudhakaran, visited Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad on Tuesday to express gratitude to the Indian Union Muslim League leadership for its support during the Kerala Assembly elections.

P K Kunhalikutty and N Shamsudheen MLA were also present during the meeting.

Speaking to the media later, Sudhakaran said the active support of Muslim League workers had played a crucial role in his emphatic victory in Ambalappuzha, traditionally considered a stronghold of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He defeated CPM candidate H Salam by a margin of 27,935 votes.

“The visit was to personally thank Muslim League leaders, including Sadiqali Thangal and Kunhalikutty. Following their direction, the Alappuzha district committee of the IUML campaigned actively to ensure my victory,” Sudhakaran said.

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He pointed out that among the 195 polling booths in the constituency, 72 had a Muslim-majority electorate, and he secured leads in all of them.

“It was the support of the League workers that helped me win the constituency,” he said.

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Sudhakaran also said the Muslim community in the constituency upheld secular values and supported him despite his opponent being a Muslim candidate. According to him, the backing extended by the UDF, Congress and the Muslim League acted as a “strong shield” throughout the campaign.

Describing the election as one of the least expensive campaigns of his political career, Sudhakaran said Congress workers had taken up most of the campaign responsibilities. “Around 80 per cent of the election expenses were borne by the Congress, and party workers were highly active,” he added.

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Sudhakaran clarified that his visit to Panakkad was purely personal and had no connection with the ongoing political developments in Kannur.