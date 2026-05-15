From psychological mysteries set in the hills of Wayanad to high-stakes spy missions, crime investigations and space survival dramas, this week’s OTT line-up spans a wide range of genres and moods. Here’s a look at the new films arriving on streaming platforms this week.

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil (Malayalam)

The misty hills of Wayanad and the quiet unease of unresolved grief are set to find a new audience as Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil has begun for its digital debut. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film marked another collaboration between the filmmaker and Kunchacko Boban following Nna Thaan Case Kodu and its spin-off Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha. This time, however, the duo moved away from satire and humour into darker, more psychologically layered territory. Set against the backdrop of Wayanad, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil follows Sethu, a government health worker played by Kunchacko Boban, whose life slowly begins to unravel after the arrival of a mysterious stranger. What begins as an ordinary existence gradually spirals into something far more unsettling, with the narrative weaving together family tensions, lingering emotional wounds and a police investigation linked to Maoist activity in the region.

Streaming on Netflix from May 13.

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Kartavya (Hindi)

Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller stars Saif Ali Khan as Pawan Malik, an upright police officer whose life begins to unravel after a prominent journalist is murdered under his watch. As he investigates the case, Pawan uncovers a dangerous conspiracy tied to a powerful godman, pulling him into a murky world of influence, corruption and fear. With mounting pressure from all sides and his family’s safety at risk, the film follows his struggle to balance duty, morality and survival in the face of forces far bigger than him.

Streaming on Netflix from May 15.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi)

A tense espionage thriller unfolds around Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Karachi under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to track and dismantle terror funding networks connected to the 26/11 attacks. As he navigates the city’s dangerous criminal underworld, the mission becomes increasingly volatile, with blurred loyalties, mounting suspicion and constant threats turning his fight for survival into as much of a challenge as the operation itself.

Streaming on JioHotstar from May 15

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Project Hail Mary (English)

Ryan Gosling headlines the film as Ryland Grace, a former school science teacher who finds himself alone aboard a spacecraft with no recollection of how he arrived there. As his memories slowly resurface, Ryland pieces together the reality of a mission tied to a looming cosmic threat that could wipe out life on Earth, forcing him into the role of humanity’s unlikely last line of defence.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.